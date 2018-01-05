Just Listed: 1991 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

Keep your LP400 “Periscopo” and your 5000 QV—we’ll take our Lamborghini Countach in 25th Anniversary spec. Its styling is a little busier than earlier models, but the 25th Anniversary added a basket of much needed refinements that makes it the best of the breed.

If you share our disposition for side strakes, check out the cocaine-white 1991 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s upcoming 2018 Paris sale.

Alright, this isn’t quite the same “perfect storm” of 1980s excess as the gold-plated Countach that crossed the block at Villa Erba last year, but this Lambo is chock-full of wings, strakes, angles, and bright red accents that make up for the lack of the shiny stuff.

The 25th Anniversary was penned to celebrate the Italian automaker’s silver anniversary in 1988, and finished out the Countach’s lifespan as the Diablo took over in 1990. Horacio Pagani was tasked with refreshing the supercar, resulting in a smoother, sleeker shape that packed a handful of tweaks aimed at improving driver comfort.

Power comes from the same 5.2-liter V-12, producing a then-impressive 448 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, allowing for a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph.

This particular Countach was built in 1989 and delivered new to its first owner in Sweden in 1991. Since then, it’s only on its third caretaker and retains only 2,153 miles on the clock, having spent the past few years holed up in storage.

The Countach brings big looks, so it carries the requisite big pricetag as well. When it crosses the auction block next month, it’s expected to bring home around $360,000 at the high end.