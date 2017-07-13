Just Listed: 1990 Renault Alpine GTA Turbo V6

Predictability is so dull. This is especially true regarding classic cars, considering how many “safe” choices there are, from parking lots full of clean Porsche 911 SCs to low-mileage Corvette C4s. We’re big proponents of driving “differently,” and if you’re looking to do the same, consider Bring a Trailer’s 1990 Renault Alpine GTA V6 Turbo.

Compared to the detritus of Americana that litters the U.S.’ car culture, these French coupes might as well have crash landed in Roswell. These GTAs are best seen as the evolution of the A310 from the 1970s and 1980s, a painfully French sports car from Alpine, Renault’s in-house, low-volume performance brand. Even on paper, these are fascinating cars – power comes from a 2.5-liter rear-mounted turbocharged V-6 engine that sends power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

This is the Peugeot–Renault–Volvo V-6, infamous for its implementation in the DeLorean DMC-12. Breathing through federalized emissions equipment in the U.S., these powerplants were only slightly better than anvils, but in Euro-spec, the regular PRVs are spunky, good-sounding engines that are much happier to spin up to redline than the federalized PRVs. In the GTA Turbo, the engines are fed through a low-pressure turbocharger, boosting output to a respectable 197 hp. Despite appearances, these were light cars – the Turbo tips the scales at just 2,600 pounds.

Unfortunately, neither the A310 nor the GTA was ever sold on these shores, so any of these Franco-freaks you see running around are second-hand imports, much like this car. Originally sold new in Japan, the Alpine was imported to Canada before making its way to Kansas, where it now resides.

For the most part, the turbo PRV shares some components with the federalized Volvo and DeLorean applications, but bespoke parts for the Turbo powertrain will have to be sourced from overseas, as will the majority of trim, electronics, and chassis components. Luckily, it seems the current owner has taken care of a good chunk of recent maintenance, including new belts, cleaned injectors, front sway bar bushings, fluid flush, new ignition module, battery, and transmission output seal.

If you’ve got the nerves to participate in trans-continental part scavenger hunts, head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1990 Renault Alpine GTA Turbo V6 before it’s gone.