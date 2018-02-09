Just Listed: 1990 Mosler Consulier GTP LX

The sports car itch is hard to shake. Your hard-earned dollars could go toward a used 911, a lightly worn Acura NSX, or a clean C5 Corvette, but take it from us – conformity’s boring. The productivity provocateurs over at Bring a Trailer seem to agree, offering up stellar alternatives like this 1990 Mosler Consulier GTP LX.

Some of you might know Mosler from the mighty MT900 produced primarily in the early 2000s, but few remember the homely Consulier GTP from the 1980s and early 1990s. The oddly shaped coupe was a fairly revolutionary car for the era, constructed entirely of carbon fiber and kevlar panels laid over a fiberglass monocoque. This meant the GTP is light, tipping the scales at just over 2,200 pounds.

This low weight didn’t require much power, so a heavy V-8 wasn’t necessary. Power comes from a Chrysler-sourced 2.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, pushing out a modest 190 hp. This was good for a 0-60 mph time right underneath five seconds, and a top speed around 155 mph.

Despite excellent performance and historical importance, these are dreadfully obscure cars with a face only an enthusiast could love, so prices have mostly remained lower than its contemporaries. A fair number of existing Consuliers are in various states of disrepair, so finding one this clean might not be an easy feat.

This white GTP is fresh from a recent service, one that included a fuel tank overhaul and fresh fluids. For extra get-up-and-go, a Mosler-sourced ECU upgrade boosts power to 200 hp. It’s reasonably low mileage as well, wearing only 17,500 miles from the past 28 years.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1990 Mosler Consulier GTP before it’s snapped up.