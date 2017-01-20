Just Listed: 1990 Lamborghini LM002 with Just 3,300 Miles

Interested in an ex-military HUMVEE? How pedestrian. Sure, intrepid buyers have snapped up surplus HUMVEEs with alacrity, but is a stripped-out, worn-down, battle-scarred metal box what you really need? Instead, we suggest you take out a second mortgage and pick up this 1990 Lamborghini LM002.

The owner of this Rambo Lambo kept the superlative truck off the road as much as possible. At the time of the sale, just 3,384 miles have ticked over on the odometer, likely making this one of the lowest mileage examples in existence. It’s an all-original specimen, retaining every ounce of factory equipment save the decades-old Pirelli Scorpion tires, which have been replaced with all-terrain tires from General.

This was Lambo’s third and final attempt at landing a contract deal with military forces from around the world. Famously, it all began with the wonderful Cheetah concept from 1977, an open-cabin off-road buggy powered by a rear-mounted Chrysler V-8 engine. The Cheetah failed to garner enough interest, so Lambo developed the LM001, a concept best seen as a stopgap between the Cheetah and the LM002.

The LM002 arrived in 1986 with an outrageous mil-spec design, almost immediately earning the eternal “Rambo Lambo” nickname. In place of the concept’s rear-mounted V-8, the LM002 uses a front-mounted version of the Countach’s 5.2-liter V-12 that sends power to all four wheels through a five-speed dogleg manual transmission. Inside, acres of leather, stitching, and wood provide the appropriate environment befitting the massive price tag.

Of the 328 LM002s made, just 48 of them made it to the U.S., each wearing special LM/American nomenclature. This white-on-red example was delivered new in 1991 alongside a Diablo, for a total invoice of $382,210. Everything on the car, which features little undesirable patina, is in original condition. The seller admits maintenance records aren’t extensive, but then again, the car wasn’t used extensively, either.

It’s not as iconic as the Countach, but values of the LM002 have continually risen in conjunction with the classic market. Taking low mileage and condition into consideration, the $309,900 price tag begins to make sense.

Head over to Petrolicious to see the this Rambo Lambo for yourself.