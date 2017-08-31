Just Listed: 1990 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat

We enjoy restored, mint-condition blue-chip classics as much as the next enthusiast, but there’s something so strangely alluring about a clean, shiny example of a car that has no right being in that condition. Bring a Trailer’s super-clean 1990 Ford F-150 XLT is a perfect example of this, wearing just 43,000 miles on the clock.

Again, we’re not sure who decided this slab-sided Ford was worth preservation. No complaints here, since the upright design of the eighth-generation F-150 has aged quite well, especially in this era of fussy, overcomplicated styling.

Unsurprisingly, it remained with the original owner until just recently. This is well-optioned, featuring a single cab, long-bed configuration with dual fuel tanks. Power comes from a relentlessly reliable 4.9-liter inline-six, sending 145 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

Inside, it’s likely the cleanest eighth-gen in existence. All trim, upholstery, and controls are in place and functioning without any major signs of wear and tear. Outside, the delicious two-tone burgundy and tan paint looks glossy and in good condition, along with original chrome wheels in similar state of cleanliness. As far as we can tell, the only sour spots is the disturbing amount of accessories that were likely added in-period, including the large visor, roof lights, and chrome bed rails.

Don’t expect to win any awards or roll onto any concours greens with this truck. It’s a humble, honest classic that would be best served as an occasional track toy hauler or Saturday morning coffee runner.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1990 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat before it’s gone.