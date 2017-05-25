Just Listed: 1990 Chevrolet G20 Camper Van is Perfect for #VanLife

We usually bring you coverage of the shiniest, most expensive, and obscure classics we can track down, but every once in a while, we like to take a step back and smell the gasoline, as it were. In the spirit of keeping our feet on the ground, we found this incredibly clean and well-equipped 1990 Chevy van on Bring a Trailer.

Seeing this forest green box-box van nestled between ads for Studebakers, Lotus Elans, and Porsche 911s was arresting. BaT’s no stranger to clean pickup trucks and SUVs, but the auction site’s van offerings are usually limited to cherry Corvair Greenbriers, lifted 4×4 overland expedition trucks, and small, obscure Japanese work vans. This ’90 Chevrolet G20 van is the outlier, but we’re glad to see clean examples of even mundane workhorses.

Mechanically, this is nothing special. A 4.3-liter V-6 sends roughly 160 hp to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, so this is a leisurely cruiser at best. Wheezy engine aside, the real party trick is inside – this can was converted when new to a comfortable camper.

According to the listing, the G20 was outfitted from a National Van and Truck Supply catalogue, a conversion that included folding bed/bench seat, sink, countertops, chemical toilet, and full electric system.

It’s not as sleek of a living environment as modern campers, but it’s just as functional. Expect many, many miles of happy camping. Plus, if you’re in need of something more rugged, spend some coin and install four-wheel-drive and a big honkin’ V-8 for the perfect overland van.

Unlike most vans and campers older than 5 years, it’s in stellar condition, with only minor wear and tear present. Mileage was reset to 45,000 with a gauge cluster replacement in 1992, so the 181,000 on the odo is thought to be accurate.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this clean camper before its gone.