Just Listed: 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Brougham

Call us crazy, but every year that passes, GM’s boxy G-Body cars get more and more handsome. Aside from the turbocharged cars like the legendary Buick Regal Grand National, these weren’t exactly the firebreathing, tire-shredding monsters they were in the 1960s and early 1970s. Still, for gentle, burble-y cruisers, a clean G-Body is hard to beat. Interested? Check out Bring a Trailer’s clean 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Brougham.

With a name like Cutlass Supreme Brougham, you know it’s going to be big, long, and chrome-covered. Visually, it certainly lives up to the nameplate, wearing the same boxy, fat-fendered appearance as the rest of the G-Body cars. We’d imagine these didn’t age well during the late 1990s when automotive design began to take on a rounded out shape, but in today’s market of sleek, homogeneous design, the brash Cutlass stands out.

If you’ve got dreams of keeping up with stock Grand Nationals, forget it – power comes from a 5.0-liter (307 ci) Oldsmobile V-8, pushing out a pitiful 140 hp and a semi-respectable 255 lb-ft of torque. Performance isn’t too stellar, considering it takes 10.3 seconds to crack the 60 mph mark. Once you get past the sluggishness and enjoy the sharp, cruise-happy Cutlass for what it is, it makes more sense.

Most G-Bodies have been chopped, slammed, donked, or heavily neglected in some way with no hope of an expensive restoration, so this clean example is refreshing. Overall, this car is in good shape, with minimal undercarriage rust. The paint, trim, and exterior finishing is in good shape, including the headlights and taillights. Inside, the cockpit is clean and free of rips, stains, and smudges.

If you want the perfect summer cruiser, head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid before its gone.