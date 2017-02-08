Just Listed: 1988 Lamborghini Jalpa

It wasn’t too long ago when good examples of the Lamborghini Countach changed hands for the low six-figure mark. Now, you’ll struggle to find one under $400,000 thanks to an ever-climbing classic market. If you’re fresh out of Fortune 500 companies to sell off but you’ve got an itch for an ‘80s Lambo that just won’t go away, check out the one-owner 1988 Lamborghini Jalpa that’s up for grabs on Bring a Trailer.

Sure, it’s no Countach, but if you can settle for eight cylinders, it’ll do. The wedge profile emerged from the same team that worked on the Countach, a design evolved from the earlier and much more obscure Lamborghini Silhouette. Underneath the boxy bodylines beats a 3.5-liter V-8, the largest displacement V-8 ever produced by the Italian automaker. In addition, unlike the Countach, all Jalpas are targas, allowing for open-air cruising.

When brand new, the engine produced a healthy 255 hp, enough to scoot the Jalpa to 60 mph in around 6.0 seconds. It won’t win any light-to-light races against a new GTI, but keep in mind that this car was made in an era when the hottest Camaro cracked 60 in 7.0 seconds flat, as tested by our colleagues over at Motor Trend. Keep the throttle planted and the Jalpa will eventually brush into the 145 mph mark.

This car is presented in an attractive black-on-tan colorway, including some wonderful period-correct gold Technomagnesio wheels ripped straight from the big-brother Countach. Overall, the car is in very good original condition, despite the relatively high 67,000-mile odometer reading. BaT says the car sat in storage for the past few years, so the seller suggests a basic mechanical tune-up and fluid change.

Despite its status as an entry-level Lambo, don’t expect service and upkeep to be much cheaper than the Countach. Just 410 Jalpas were made, and since the fanaticism devoted to the Countach never extended to the Jalpa, parts are much, much harder to find.

If you’ve got the nerve to own an obscure 1980s Lamborghini, head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid.