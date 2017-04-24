Just Listed: 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV

The 1970s and 1980s were polarizing eras for automotive design. Both production and concept cars that emerged from the large European design houses were incredible, original shapes that launched a thousand passions. At the same time, these same fabulous designs were often ruined by the restrictive federal crash requirements in the States, requiring installation of bulky, incongruous bumpers. Bring a Trailer’s U.S.-market 1987 Lamborghini Countach is a perfect example, sporting examples of the aforementioned bumpers.

We’re all for originality, especially when it comes to classic Lambos, but in this case, the Gandini design would seriously benefit from bumper removal. Wrap them in towels, stuff them in the back of the garage closet, and only put them back on when you go to sell the car again.

The car was originally owned in Beverly Hills until 1991, until it was sold to the current owner in Pennsylvania, who’s enjoyed it for the past 25 years. The crimson wedge has travelled just 6,500 miles since new, and wears the original equipment it left the factory with 30 years ago.

The Countach is fresh from a major service, a process that included rebuilt master cylinder, calipers, new brake lines, rebuilt fuel distributors, warm up regulators, new engine decklid support, and A/C system charge. Strangely, despite the maintenance, it’s believed it rides on the original, factory-supplied Pirelli P7 tires.

In contrast to the low mileage, there are a few cosmetic blemishes around the exterior. A handful of stress cracks proliferates the rear bumper, along with some rock chips and crazing on the rocker panel guards.

