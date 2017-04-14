Just Listed: 1986 BMW Alpina B7 Turbo

Maybe you weren’t as hot and bothered as we were over the extremely rare and exceptionally cool 1995 BMW M5 Touring Elekta from last week. That’s fine — nobody’s perfect. Just to be sure that disturbing disinterest isn’t a chronic condition, check out this wild 1986 BMW Alpina B7 Turbo that just hit Bring a Trailer.

Before Alpina became synonymous with cosseting, cushy long-distance cruise missiles like the current B5 and B7, the German tuner was the be-all, end-all speed specialist for performance BMWs in the 1970s and 1980s. Much like RUF for Porsche and AMG before its merger with Mercedes, Alpina products were recognized by BMW as possessing exceptional engineering quality, and design.

Compared to BMW’s M product line, very few vintage Alpinas were built and sold, making the few that remain very valuable commodities on the volatile BMW marketplace. According to the listing, just 278 Alpina B7 Turbos were ever built, so it’s unlikely you’ll run into another one at your local Cars and Coffee.

While most B7 Turbos were based on the pedestrian E28 528i and 535i, BaT claims this particular B7 Turbo started with the bones of an E28 M5. Underneath the raked front hood thrums an Alpina-built 3.5-liter inline-six, force-fed air through a K27 turbocharger and Brullen exhaust. When new, output was reportedly 320 hp and a very impressive 383 lb-ft of torque.

The requisite Alpina badges and decals are still present and in good condition, and aside from a front valence repaint to fix rock chips, mostly original. Inside, fabulous cloth Alpina sport seats feature a color-coded stripe running down the center. Both the Alpina steering wheel and wooden shift knob are in good condition as well.

It might be a decades-old BMW sedan, but we’d be very surprised to see this sell under $50,000. Head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid before it’s gone.