Just Listed: 1985 Pontiac Trans Am Kammback Concept is a Muscle Coupe with Room to Spare

CTS-V Wagon owners, we get it. You want the aggression, speed, sound and character of a muscle car, with the utility of a rear liftgate. Aside from weirdos like the Dodge Magnum SRT8, the CTS-V, and if you squint hard enough, the Buick Roadmaster Estate from the 1990s, there’s a real lack of V-8 wagons after the early 1970s. Don’t fret — if you’re willing to lose the rear doors and drive something from the 1980s, the exceptionally quirky 1985 Pontiac Trans Am Kammback concept is back up for grabs at Barrett-Jackson’s 2017 Scottsdale sale.

Squash any thoughts of an aftermarket chop-job; this is a pureblood factory concept straight from GM. The higher-ups wanted a successor to the fabulous three-door Chevy Nomad from the 1950s, but three separate design studies never made it to production. Following the 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Kammback concept, and the almost-made-it Pontiac Trans Am Type K, a series of four 1985 Firebird Kammbacks were commissioned.

It’s a sleek, sharp-looking package, incorporating an airy, sun-lit rear storage area with side access ports. Mechanically, this white Kammback packs the contemporary 5.0-liter (305 ci) V-8 engine, sending power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

If this is your idea of a perfect daily driver, head over to Barrett-Jackson to submit a bid online, or go to the Scottsdale sale next year to take delivery of the car in person.