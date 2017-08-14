Just Listed: 1985 Land Rover Defender 90 Five-Speed

Nothing’s mechanically simple anymore. This is especially true in the off-road world – look at the Ford F-150 Raptor, the newest Range Rover, and the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. It’s all electronically actuated, independently controlled air suspension, advanced traction control, and an all-wheel/four-wheel-drive system that’s as complicated as the Hadron Collider.

For those of us who prefer clunky, industrial-strength differentials and bare steel over carbon-fiber trim, Bring a Trailer’s 1985 Land Rover Defender 90 is the perfect tonic.

According to BaT, this 90 was refreshed by a previous owner, a process that included repaint, new exterior trim, upholstery, suspension, and tires.

Speaking of tires, take note of how skinny and low-tread the tires are—this style is common for 4×4 SUVs and trucks before the 1990, eschewing complex electronic 4×4 systems and beefy all-terrains for rugged locking mechanical drivetrains and narrow rubber. For the most part, this is a clean, original example of the very popular Defender 90 series that should be free of any major surprises.

On the outside, the pistachio-green paintwork is in excellent condition. It extends inside, especially in the rear passenger area, where the green permeates onto the seating and storage shelves, along with the cargo floor.

Powering this boxy off-roader is the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, good for a semi-asthmatic 83 hp when it was fresh off the assembly line. Power is routed to all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and permanent four-wheel-drive system with two-speed transfer case and lockable center differential.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to pick up this 1985 Land Rover Defender 90 for your next ranch toy.