Just Listed: 1984 Renault R5 Turbo 2 Rally Replica

There’s a time and place for replicas. High-end concours? Leave that Cobra kit-car in the garage. Blasting through some rocky, dusty mountain passes? Fire up the replica and laugh at the garage queens squirreled away in climate controlled garages. Rally replicas are some of the best, especially when based on the right car. For all your dusty backroad needs, check out this wildly cool 1984 Renault R5 Turbo II rally replica up for sale in Seattle, Washington.

Visually, it wears the well-known orange-black-red Calberson livery from the Group 4 Renault that ran during the 1980s. Aside from the fancy graphics and paint, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of actual rally hardware. Inside and out, it appears to be a standard R5

Turbo II.

This isn’t a bad thing, considering how rare these homologation specials are. Power comes from a rear-mounted 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, with power routed to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Performance was contemporarily impressive, with 0-60 mph arriving in the high six-second range.

Before you get to enjoy all that rear-engined goodness, this needs a bit of reconditioning. According to the listing, the car sat from the early 2000s until its recent resurrection, but reportedly drives well. However, it developed a misfire while warm and received a new alternator to try and rectify the problem. Inside, the car isn’t as clean as the outside, with torn seats and worn touchpoints.

All things considered, $47,500 is a small price to pay for a running, working Renault R5 Turbo II. If you’re willing to wrench a little, check out the listing here on Craigslist.