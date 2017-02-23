Just Listed: 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR Outlaw

The Porsche market is rather strange. On one end of the spectrum, collectors will drop massive sums on period-perfect time capsules that are rather uninspiring save for the condition. On the other end, a large number of enthusiasts and the same period-correct hoarders will spend a mint on recreations and well-built restomod 911s from shops like Singer and Emory Motorsports. Petrolicious’ 1984 Porsche 911 RSR restomod that’s up for grabs is a perfect example of this dichotomy.

Unlike most RSR clones and hot-rod Outlaw 911s, this car began life as a relatively special model. According to Petrolicious, a 1984 Turbo-Look Carrera was stripped down to the bare metal, and received a full intensive rebuild that morphed into the RSR homage we see here.

To create the incredibly wide stance, the car wears hand-made RSR flares sourced from the factory, welded to the body of the car during the restoration. An original RSR ducktail decklid and replica fiberglass hood were fitted, alongside a functional front intake to assist in oil cooling.

Underneath those wild flares, a 3.8-liter flat-six thrums away, built to 993RS Cup spec. Thanks to larger cams, pistons, improved intake system, headers, and exhaust system, the engine puts down a very, very loud 320 hp. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 915 manual transmission, shifted through a WEVO short shift kit.

Inside, it’s as retro-chic as you’d imagine. A wonderful houndstooth pattern runs the length of the dash and covers the seat cushions and seatbacks. As expected, the steering wheel is a period-correct Momo Prototipo.

Considering the level of detail, condition, and use of rare and hard-to-find components, the RSR homage is priced at $235,000. If this seems a bit steep, compare this to a real RSR. If you want a legit one, expect to pay closer to the seven-figure mark. Plus, who’s going to feel comfortable whipping an original factory RSR around on a tight canyon road?

Head over to Petrolicious to check the 1984 Porsche 911 RSR Outlaw for yourself.

Photos courtesy of Ted Gushue for Petrolicious