Just Listed: 1982 Lancia Delta LX

It’s easy to get hot and bothered over the Lancia Delta Integrale. That homologation special is one of the all-time great hot hatches, inspiring many a U.S. enthusiast to go through great lengths to import the tiny Italian terror onto our shores.

Unfortunately, these are rare, leading to explosive prices, with some Integrales approaching the six-figure mark. If you don’t have the means to pick up an Integrale, consider bidding on Bring a Trailer’s 1982 Lancia Delta LX.

It’s not nearly as aggressive, fast, or cherished as the Integrale, but we’re willing to bet this commuter-spec Delta LX is rarer, at least in the U.S. Located in Tuscany, this car has remained with the original owner until 2010, when it was resold back to the original dealer’s son.

The car summarily received a fresh coat of the original Beige Chiaro Metallizzato, along with new Toyo tires, shocks, fresh fluids, and rear hatch supports.

The odometer reads 16,000 miles, and its believed to have rolled over once. Instead of the all-wheel-drive system and turbocharged engine found on the Integrale, the LX packs a carbureted 1.5-liter four-banger, sending 84 hp to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

Don’t expect to win any rallies with this beige hatch—it takes 12.5 seconds to hit 62 mph from a stop, and tops out at 100 mph.

A great number of these Deltas rusted away into oblivion, so a clean, well-maintained example is exceptionally rare. Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this survivor before it disappears.