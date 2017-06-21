Just Listed: 1980 Saab 900 Turbo

American cars tend to be big, brash, overpowered sleds, German cars are precisely engineered and horrendously complicated, and Japanese cars have a reputation for being relentlessly reliable. Swedish cars? Well, those are usually just different. Some are reliable, some are fast, and some are strange, but all are eccentric. In this aspect, no one did it better than Tröllhattan’s own Saab, especially in the case of Bring a Trailer’s 1980 Saab 900 Turbo.

It cuts a dramatic shape, doesn’t it? The high-sided Saab 900 was one of the most distinctive cars of the ‘80s and early ‘90s, and for good reason. Saab made a name for itself building some of the most interesting and unconventional cars available that combined forward-thinking technology with goofy Swedish design.

Saab was one of the first automakers to mass-market turbocharged engines, as well as front wheel drive. This is a relatively clean example of a 900 Turbo, one of the brand’s most definitive models. It’s lightly modified, wearing upgrades primarily to the suspension and exterior.

Visually, the 900 carries skid plates, updated front spoiler, mudflaps, sweet rear window louvers, rally headlights, and vent covers. The suspension is all new as well, consisting of lowering springs, Koni shocks, SPG sway bars, and adjustable Panhard bar. To slow things down, beefier vented rotors and calipers hide behind 15-inch Epsilon wheels.

Underneath the hood is the same B201 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in most 900 Turbos, returning 143 hp and 173 lb-ft of torque. Surprisingly, in contrast to the rest of the car, the powertrain remains close to stock, with only a new exhaust fitted. Power is managed by a five-speed manual transmission, routing power to the front wheels.

If you want to stand out at the next cruise or Radwood car show, head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1980 Saab 900 Turbo before it’s gone.