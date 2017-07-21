Just Listed: 1972 Datsun 510 Survivor

While it’s becoming increasingly difficult to track down clean, untouched Japanese cars from the 1980s and 1990s, it’s downright impossible to find clean examples of certain models from the 1960s and 1970s. Leave it to Bring a Trailer to unearth those unmodified oldtimers that still exist, like this 1972 Datsun 510.

There are plenty of restored or survivor 240Zs, Hakosuka Skylines, Celicas, and S600s, but next to no stock examples of commuter cars that were once considered painfully unremarkable. The boxy little Datsun 510 is a perfect example of this. When new, the 510 was part of a line-up of inexpensive and reliable compact cars that weren’t thought of as fun little sport sedans as they are today.

The secret to the Datsun’s fun is the relatively nimble chassis and robust powertrain. Since new, the 510 has dominated the B-Spec racing circuit, both contemporary and historical. It’s the 510s role as an excellent canvas for modifications and racing that’s caused an epidemic of frankencars with modified bodywork, engine swaps, and stripped interiors.

This verdant little ’72 is a rare exception. For the most part, the two-door is as it left the factory 35 years ago, albeit with a thick layer of patina. BaT lists this as a survivor, meaning it wears little-to-no modifications or replacement components since it was new.

To wit, the seller believes the paint, glass, trim, and interior is original to the car, nearly unheard of in a 510. In fact, the only modification listed is a swapped five-speed manual transmission from a late-1970s Datsun 200SX. The conversion is believed to have occurred in the ‘70s. The numbers-matching 1.6-liter four-cylinder remains stock as well, with only 92 hp on tap.

There are patches of rust around the body, but the car presents well and would be a shoo-in for local car shows and Datsun meet-ups.

Check out this 1972 Datsun 510 before it’s snapped up on Bring a Trailer.