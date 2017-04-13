Just Listed: 1971 Ford Torino Squire Wagon

We get it — you’re not someone who likes to compromise. You want a classic muscle car cake, and you want to eat it too. Forget the usual two-door suspects, you need something big with enough space for family, friends, and any furry companion that wants to tag along, but also retains the muscle car styling and V-8 firepower. If this sounds familiar, consider this red 1971 Ford Torino Squire Wagon, currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer.

According to the listing, this handsome five-door was local to California before bought by couple of Australians, whose friend campaigned it in the 2011 Hot Rod Power Tour. The wagon was picked up by the current owner in 2012, after the car enjoyed a short spell in Florida.

The car wears only mild modifications, and nothing that isn’t easily reversible. To help it handle a bit better than it did when new, a rear sway bar and stiffer springs were installed, along with stiffer shocks in the front. New aftermarket wheels hide slotted discs in the front, helping to slow all that bulk down from speed.

Under the hood, the 5.7-liter (351ci) Cleveland V-8 features a Holley 4-barrel carb and a freer-flowing Edelbrock intake. In 2015, the 351 was fitted with a fresh battery, starter motor, Pertronix ignition, radiator, thermostat, and radiator cap. Power is managed by a recently rebuilt C4 Cruise-o-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission.

Visually, the car is in good driving condition, with only one rust bubble repair present in one of the wheel wells. The Torino was originally white, and was repainted somewhere along the line into the crisp red presented here.

Inside, the spacious cabin is in great condition, especially the recently restuffed and restitched front drivers’ side bench seat. The A/C is freshly rebuilt as well, operating flawlessly aside from the highest fan setting.

Realistically, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better all-rounder for cruise-ins, tours, and long roadtrips. Head over to Bring a Trailer and submit a bid before it’s gone.