Just Listed: 1970 Lancia Fulvia

If last week’s 1957 Fiat Abarth 750 wasn’t enough of a small Italian coupe fix, Bring a Trailer’s back with a tasty alternative. This time, in place of a 1950s Zagato special, Italy represents with a 1970 Lancia Fulvia.

Despite the relatively sedate appearance, the Fulvia found great success in motorsport, eventually winning the 1972 Rally Championship with points to spare. The secret in the Fulvia’s speed lies in its short wheelbase, compact powertrain, low weight, and well-balanced bones.

Underneath the handsome body beats a 1.3-liter V-4 (yes, V-4) capable of 90 hp. Power is routed to the front wheels through a four-speed manual transmission, making the Fulvia one of the odd front-wheel-drive sporting cars from the 1960s and 1970s.

This particular example was imported to the U.S. just last year after residing for a time in the U.K. During its stint under the Union Jack, it received new floor panels, suspension work, and a fresh repaint.

Overall, it’s in great driving condition inside and out. Aside from a few spots of wear on the seats, the interior is clean and free of damage. The 1.3-liter is in good nick as well, recently serviced in 2015 by a specialist in California.

If you want to experience an honest-to-goodness Italian rally legend, head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1970 Lancia Fulvia before it’s snapped up.