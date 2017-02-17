Just Listed: 1968 Volvo 122S Wagon

If you’re anything like us, cars like the Alfa Romeo GTV, BMW 2002, and Datsun 510 are all close to ideal classic cars. They’re light, rev-happy, charming and, unfortunately, rather expensive. If you’re looking for a small rear-wheel-drive classic that won’t break the bank, the ship has already sailed on the aforementioned cars. However, if you’re willing to think a little outside of the box, Bring a Trailer’s 1968 Volvo 122S Wagon might check all the right boxes.

Sure, the badge might not have the same level of pedigree as an Alfa Romeo or BMW, but that doesn’t mean the simplistic Volvo 122 isn’t without merit. Like the BMW or Datsun, it’s a compact rear-wheel-drive platform powered by a small four-cylinder managed by a manual transmission. The coke-body styling is vintage in all the right ways, and is ripe for a cruise-in or classic car point-to-point rally, if you’re so inclined.

This particular 122 is as clean as they come. The regular B18 four-cylinder has been updated to the more powerful B20 spec, which should give the wagon some extra pep. It appears to be fresh off a relatively recent restoration, as the paint and interior condition are top-notch.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid on this gorgeous 1968 Volvo 122S Wagon before its gone.