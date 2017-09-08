Just Listed: 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Maybe we went a little overboard with the barn find 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2. Even with enough time an money, it’s hard to imagine someone having enough patience and care for the tired old stallion, especially considering as far as Enzo-era V-12s go, this isn’t all that special. For those of us project-hunters with less-endowed wallets, Bring a Trailer’s 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is a better pick.

This C3 is in far better condition than the 365, including both the paint and interior. The forest green paint is thought to be 90% original, with only a few spots of touch-up on the left side of the car, including the front fender and rear quarter panel.

The convertible top is in decent nick as well, albeit with a yellowed rear window and a malfunctioning left-side latch. For long-term storage and inclement weather, the car comes with a removable hardtop that needs some fresh weatherstripping.

Inside, the vinyl surfaces are free of any major wear, as do the carpets. It’s not clear if there was any work done to the interior, but the radio, upholstery, and gauges are all correct to the car. For hot summer days, leave the hardtop at home—there’s no A/C.

Underneath the hood rumbles a 327 (5.3-liter) V-8, sending power to a 3.55 limited slip differential through a four-speed manual transmission. The 327 was rebuilt 12 years ago at 93,000 miles, and is reportedly running strong.

Other than a few trim pieces, this Stingray is an approachable survivor project that only needs mild massaging to be nearly perfect. Head over to Bring a Trailer to get a bid in before it disappears.