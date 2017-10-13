Just Listed: 1966 Woseley Hornet Mk. II

Despite enjoying a production run that stretched above the five-million mark, the BMC Mini was never imported to the U.S. in large numbers. Just 10,000 of these micro hatches made it here in any official capacity between 1960 and 1967, so seeing a classic Mini at a local cruise is still quite the treat.

Bring a Trailer’s Mini-based 1966 Woseley Hornet Mk. II is an even rarer bird and should prove to be a fan favorite, provided you don’t mind a few tasteful modifications.

These little Woseleys were conceived as a more upscale alternative to the regular BMC Mini, and provided buyers with a little more space and a touch more refinement. These goofy little luxe-Minis are easily recognizable thanks to an upright front grille and a set of small fins jutting out of the extended rear trunk area.

Power comes from a 1.0-liter four-cylinder engine, routing roughly 38 hp to the front wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. It’s not a powerhouse, but considering the Hornet barely tips the scales at around 1,300 pounds, this should be enough to get in a bit of trouble.

This particular Woseley is in stellar condition, fresh off a recent service that included an inspection, tune-up, and transmission service. The current owner has put just 300 miles on the car since they purchased it a year ago, and has since installed a bevy of tasteful upgrades.

The car rides on new Minilite wheels wrapped in sticky Sumitomo tires, Hella rally-style lights, and black fender trim.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this goofy 1966 Woseley Hornet Mk. II before it’s snapped up.