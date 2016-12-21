Just Listed: 1966 Jaguar E-Type S1

There should be a book somewhere that lists all the “essential” classic cars to include in a well-rounded car collection. Model Ts, early Corvettes, Alfa Spiders, an aircooled 911, and of course an early-run Jaguar E-type would be at the very top of the list—if we had any say in the matter. As it so happens, if you’re looking to start a core fleet of classics or round out an established stable, Petrolicious currently has an early E-type for sale.

Like most (if not all) cars we’ve seen featured on Petrolicious’ Marketplace, this 1966 Jaguar E-type Series I is in stunning condition, wearing very little wear and tear following a partial restoration in 2010. The work performed was very sympathetic, addressing little things like paint bubbles and dried-out rubber from a full restoration performed in the early 2000s.

Underneath the curvaceous front clamshell hood beats a numbers-matching 4.2-liter inline-six engine. It breathes through three recently rebuilt SU carburetors, redone during a mechanical tuneup this year. The exhaust system was replaced in 2010 with a stainless steel system. Additionally, new exhaust and engine mounts were installed and a new alternator, fan, and distributor were fitted. Power is managed through a numbers-matching, four-speed manual transmission, which was also refreshed in 2010.

Visually, the car is in close to immaculate condition. The only wear to be found is very slight creasing on the beautiful gray seats. The glass, rubber, chromework, and paint all appears fresh and in great condition.

Like other noteworthy bread-and-butter classics, the market for these cars has climbed significantly in the past few years. The asking price of $170,000 is right on target, and we’re sure the car will go home with a new, happy owner.

Head over to Petrolicious to check out this 1966 Jaguar E-type.