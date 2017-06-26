Just Listed: 1966 Ford Cortina GT

Up until around ten years ago, compact sport coupes and sedans from the 1960s and 1970s were a very affordable way to dip your toe into vintage track day fun without requiring a second mortgage. Tragically, as is the case far too often, collectors turned their attention to the fleets of cheap everyman Alfas, Datsuns, and BMWs, causing market value to double and triple. Still, if you’re ok with a non-original example, there are still deals to be had, especially in the case of Bring a Trailer’s 1966 Ford Cortina.

Forget the little yellow badge on the rear quarter panel – this isn’t an original Ford Cortina Lotus. It’s got the same sweet two-tone red-on-gold color scheme found on some real Lotus Cortinas, and a handful of choice performance modifications have elevated this car above even a real Lotus. For the right person, this car might be better than a real Lotus, allowing the buyer to drive the Cortina hard without much penalty of depreciation.

If you do take this Cortina to a track day, you’re likely in for some serious fun. The car is hunkered down and aggressively prepared for the circuit, wearing lowering blocks, sticky tires, and a full harness system. Powering this crimson terror is a modified 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, originally lifted from a Ford Pinto. It’s not powerful, but it should have enough gumption to shift the roughly 2,000-pound Cortina. A four-speed manual transmission manages what little power there is.

The car is presented in great condition, fresh off paintwork, and metalwork totaling $15,000. If the buyer wants to improve the car even further, the car arrives with a trunkful of spares, including an incomplete Pinto transmission, four-barrel carburetor, original steering wheel, and extra body trim.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid on this 1966 Ford Cortina GT before it’s gone.