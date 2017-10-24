Just Listed: 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 Sprint Speciale

If you’re hunting around for a coachbuilt European classic with pedigree and jaw-dropping design, you’d best have a healthy seven-figure bank account. Thanks to an ever-volatile market, the market for special, bespoke cars have ballooned way out of reach of the average enthusiast and the segment is now populated mostly by over-moneyed collectors who would rather park it as a four-wheeled art piece than a functional vehicle.

However, there are still a few jewels to be found if you’re willing to compromise on performance, like the little Fiat Abarth 750 Zagato we featured last month. Bring a Trailer’s 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 Sprint Speciale is a perfect example, offering stunning design from one of the best marquees in the business without the million-dollar buy-in.

Conceived as a well-appointed and stylish sports coupe, the Sprint Speciale has remained estranged from big-buck figures for quite a while. Don’t expect to pay under $100,000 for a clean example, but compared to similar Lancias and Abarths, these remain bargains thanks to relatively high production numbers and heavier steel bodywork in an era that cherished aluminum raceday specials.

This particular Giulia SS has remained with the seller since 2000, accruing around 35,000 miles during their stewardship. The coupe wears newer metal panels and patches in some places to repair encroaching rust, and was repainted 10,000 miles ago when the odometer read 74,000 miles. During one of the multiple refreshes, the interior received new upholstery, carpet, and headliner fabric. A newer Moto-Lita steering wheel and wooden shift knob are stand-ins for the originals, which are included with the sale.

The 1.6-liter twin-cam four-cylinder is reportedly in good nick, with a number of replacement parts installed recently. A tune-up earlier this year included a reconditioned gas tank, and an earlier transmission service in 2016 saw a new clutch, pressure plate, and throw-out bearing.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this spectacular 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 Sprint Speciale before time runs out.