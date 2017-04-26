Just Listed: 1964 International Harvester 1200 C-Series

We’ve covered enough classic trucks from Chevy, Ford, and Dodge to haul the moon, so we perked up when we saw Bring a Trailer’s handsome 1964 International Harvester 1200.

Despite a bout of relative popularity when new, International Harvester (IH) pickup trucks have since lived in the shadow of the iconic Scout SUV. Not many of these trucks are still on the road, making this a very distinctive classic for someone who wants to stand out.

Aside from the relative rarity, this C-Series truck retains the classic truck formula – rugged construction, big V-8, rear-wheel-drive. Up front, a 5.0-liter (304 ci) International Harvester V-8 sends power to the rear wheels, managed by a four-speed manual transmission.

The truck was acquired by a longtime owner in 1983, and meticulously maintained while serving as a daily driver. The truck underwent restoration in 1990, and was only driven sparingly following completion. The truck sat largely unused until 1997, when it was sold.

The C-Series is clean throughout, with only minor cosmetic blemishes on small portions of the truck. Most of the chrome finishes are original, showing the typical pitting and rust spots. Aside from a few minor trouble spots on the roof and the lower rocker panels, the paint is in great condition.

If you’re in the market for something “different,” head over to Bring a Trailer and submit a bid before it’s snapped up.