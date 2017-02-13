Just Listed: 1964 Austin Mini Cooper S and 1971 Mini 1275 GT

Sure, you might have the cash for a vintage car, but do you have the garage space? If you’re pinched for driveway real estate, Petrolicious has two wonderfully restored vintage Minis for sale, each offering a different snapshot of Mini’s history.

Starting with the oldest and most expensive first, Petrolicious’ 1964 Austin Mini Cooper S is about as pitch-perfect as they come. Finished in a very light hue called Fiesta Yellow, the original 1,275cc engine is jumped up to 1,293cc along with a hotter camshaft, head, ignition system, carburetors, and a lightened flywheel.

Power is sent to the front wheels through the original and very rare four-speed manual transmission. To improve handling, the original rubber cone suspension was swapped out for a more traditional Koni dampers.

If you’re looking for the quintessential Mini experience, the 1964 Cooper S is yours for $40,000.

Too expensive for your blood? Check out the Bronze Yellow 1971 Mini 1275 GT offered by the same owner. This one is just $25,000, so it’s significantly more affordable than the ’64.

The later-year Mini isn’t as desirable as the ’64, but it still has buckets of tiny British charm behind the two round headlights. Like the other car, the 1275 GT’s 1,275cc four-cylinder is hopped-up to 1,293cc. Extra oompf comes from the exact same engine modifications as the older Cooper, right down to the lightened flywheel.

Head over to Petrolicious to pick up one (or both) of these classic Minis before they’re snapped up.