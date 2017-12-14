Just Listed: 1963 International Harvester Travelall C-1000

The holidays are here, and with it comes a tidal wave of retro-themed programming, commercials, and feel-good mid-century vibes throughout the season. Because of this, it just doesn’t feel right showing up to late-night holiday light tours in your beaten-down minivan. For maximum fun, check out Bring a Trailer’s 1963 International Harvester Travelall C-1000.

With a handsome white-and-red color scheme, it certainly looks the part of holiday hauler. Originally mono-white, the Travelall received a bare-metal repaint in 1988 along with custom pinstriping and painted bumpers. Visually, the wagon appears to be in great condition, with only cosmetic surface rust on the lower portions of the doors and underneath the chassis.

Inside, a clean, two-row bench-seat cabin holds plenty of room for Christmas trees and holiday decorations. If you need more space, leave the kids at home and fold up the second bench for a bit more cargo. It’s a clean, classic environment, free of any egregious wear and tear expected of the 99,000-mile odometer.

Underneath the Coca-Cola livery beats a 4.4-liter (266ci) International Harvester V-8, sending power to the solid rear-axle through a four-speed manual transmission. You’ll need strength for the unassisted steering and unassisted four-wheel drum brakes, so make sure to drink your eggnog.

Bid on the ultimate holiday runabout over on Bring a Trailer before it’s snapped up.