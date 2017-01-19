Just Listed: 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Veloce

Looking for a small vintage roadster? That’s great news – you’re spoiled for choice. If you’re still trying to make up your mind, there are a whole heap of options from all over the world. You’ve got sumptuous E-Types from England, stout and elegant Mercedes-Benz 230SL “Pagodas” from Germany, and if you’re feeling sensible, Datsun from Japan have a little drop-top for you. Of course, we’re partial to the many, many barchettas Italy has to offer, especially like this gorgeous 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Veloce.

The Giulietta Spider was the go-to Alfa before the eternal Alfa Romeo Spider came along a few years later. Its devastatingly attractive bodywork was penned by the maestros at Pininfarina, initially developed from the heavier, larger four-seat Giulietta coupe. Power comes from a revvy twin-cam 1.3-liter inline-four cylinder engine, recently rebuilt in a nut-and-bolt restoration. Power is a reasonable 90 hp, enough to motivate the featherweight car. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed transmission.

As stated before, this car is fresh off a rotisserie restoration earlier last year, and is presented in impeccable condition. Everything is fresh, from the paint, chrome, leather, and gauges. Everything is in perfect mechanical working order, and is likely better than it originally left the factory.

At its core, this is one of the great “essential” cars for any growing collection, large or small. It’s a swiss-army-knife as well, being eligible for classic cruises, concours, local drive-ins, and a blitz down canyon roads. It won’t come cheap, priced from $125,000, but it’s a rare car (just over 2,700 Veloces were made), and you’re not likely to lose a cent on this car in the near future. Head over to Petrolicious to check out this fab little Alfa before its gone.