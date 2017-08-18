Just Listed: 1960 Lamborghini 5C Cingolato Tractor

No, Automobile did not suffer from a critical error – that bicolore tractor you see up top is indeed a real-deal Lamborghini. Don’t believe the badge on the nose? Let’s go down the list: It’s loud, smelly, impractical, difficult to drive in the city, and wears an outrageous paint scheme—that sounds pretty Lambo-ish to me. Best of all, it’s up for sale on Bring a Trailer, so you can pick it up for yourself and go annoy your local Lamborghini club chapter.

To be fair, this 1960 Lamborghini 5C Cingolato didn’t exactly share an assembly line with the Miura or Countach, but it did come from the very same papa—Ferruccio Lamborghini. This 5C was one of the many tractors that brought him great financial success, enough at least to branch off and kickstart his very own high-end sports car marquee.

Underneath this pseudo Gulf livery is a 2.2-liter aircooled diesel three-cylinder, producing around 40 hp when new, sent to the two tracks through a four speed transmission. The tractor was used in Padua, Italy, and now resides in the United Kingdom.

Sure, you won’t win any valet spots in front of the restaurant, but imagine the ruckus you’ll cause when you trundle up to the Concorso Italiano in Monterey. Just sneak in the gate between the Countach and the Diablo—no one would notice.

If you’ve got land to till, stumps to pull, and second-hand Gallardo owners to upset, head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1960 Lamborghini 5C Cingolato before it’s gone.