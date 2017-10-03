Just Listed: 1960 Fiat 600 Abarth Tribute

We’ve been riding an Italian kick for a while, poring over listings and auction sites for the newest Italian oddities up for grabs. While the recent Ferrari 308 and Lancia Fulvia were great, the 1957 Fiat Abarth 750 Zagato has remained our favorite in quite some time. Sadly, your chance at the Zagato has come and gone, but if you’ve still got the vintage Abarth itch, check out Bring a Trailer’s 1960 Fiat 600 Abarth tribute.

While this isn’t a real-deal Abarth, it’s a solid replica that allows you all of the fun without any of the depreciation, originality worries, and fear of wear and tear. The original 1960 Fiat 600 went under the knife in the late 1990s and received a whole host of reproduction Abarth parts, including Cromadora wheels, Abarth front bumper with integrated oil cooler, and fabulous Italian racing graphics.

Power comes from an 850cc (0.85-liter) inline-four managed by a four-speed manual transaxle, sending what little power there is to the rear wheels. In true vintage Abarth fashion, the rear decklid is wedged open with semi-permanent props, providing better cooling and a slipperier aerodynamic profile.

Inside, portions of the cockpit were stripped down to the bare painted metal. This is where some of the originality washes away thanks to novel touches like graphic stickers and a bottle shift knob.

It isn’t perfect or original, but it’s probably a hoot to drive. Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1960 Fiat 600 Abarth Tribute before someone else nabs it.