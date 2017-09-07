Just Listed: 1957 Fiat Abarth 750 Zagato

Weekend canyon cruises are great, but one of the most gratifying classic car experiences are the various rallies and point-to-point endurance races that take place on public roads. While ‘60s muscle is ideal for long stretches of highway routes, our favorites are the buzzy little European coupes that were purpose built for running races on old farm roads. If you’re looking to run your own personal Mille Miglia recreation, check out this 1957 Fiat Abarth 750 Zagato up for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Despite appearances, this little rosso coupe is based on the dowdy Fiat 600, only earning the shapely Zagato-penned aluminum body after Abarth fettled with the chassis, drivetrain, and interior. Zagato’s signature “double-bubble” design was light and slippery, but the car was contemporarily criticized for the strange swollen rear decklid that was used to clear the larger carburetors and air cleaner.

Underneath that bulbous rear beats a tiny 850-cc four-cylinder engine, replacing the original 750-cc Derivazione four-cylinder, likely producing more power than the original 43-hp. Power is managed by a four-speed manual transmission, fitted with a taller final drive for better use on the street.

This is an older restoration, having gone under the knife in the early 1990s at an Abarth specialist in Italy. Amidst the rebuild, a stiffer suspension and bigger brakes were fitted, along with a modified rear decklid and smaller diameter steering wheel. Following the rebirth, he used the car for his daily transport before selling it to the U.K. in the early 2000s. Now, the car is up for sale once again, having travelled just 500 miles since the current owner acquired it in 2015.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1957 Fiat Abarth 750 Zagato before someone else snaps it up.