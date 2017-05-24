Just Listed: 1957 Auto Union DKW Munga 4

If you think Audi’s SUV/truck lineage began in 2005 with the Q7, check out Bring a Trailer’s wild 1957 Auto Union DKW Munga 4. As the name implies, this is a relic from before Audi became “Audi,” and if you’re in the mood to cause a stir at Audi meetups or local trail drives, it’s the perfect oddball four-wheel runabout.

Unlike contemporary Jeeps, the DKW sure isn’t adorable. It’s a rough, slab-sided face only a mutter could love, but that only makes it easier to find among a parking lot full of Willys. Trying to figure out the “Munga” badge? Take a deep breath – the Munga name comes from Mehrzweck UNiversal Geländewagen mit Allradantrieb. Or, in English, “multi-purpose universal cross-country car with all-wheel drive.” Yikes – we’ll stick with Munga for short.

The nimble DKW entered production in 1956. 46,750 examples were made before it ended in December of 1968. The four-wheeler was purchased primarily by German Border Police and NATO forces, so it has some service heritage.

BaT’s example is a Munga 4, indicating four seats. A nifty pickup and a “Long” pickup were offered as well, dubbed Munga 6 and Munga 8, respectively. Underneath the farm-friendly bodywork beats a 0.9-liter (900cc) three-cylinder engine, sending power to all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.

This particular Munga is in clean condition, wearing only minor wear and tear, despite intended use and considerable age. The 4×4 was acquired by the current dealer from the grandson of the second owner, who drove the car sparingly since the 1960s.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to check out the Q7’s long-lost ancestor before the auction ends.