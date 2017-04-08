Judgment Day Coming for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The 14th and final teaser video for the upcoming 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been released ahead of the street-legal drag car’s 2017 New York auto show reveal.

In the last teaser, the automaker shows the new Demon on wheels at an undisclosed Dodge test facility. The crate of tools and spare parts is opened and the car is seen being prepped for a trip down the 1320-foot drag strip.

As night falls and the overhead lights illuminate the track, the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon stages up to the Christmas tree. Just before the lights drop a voiceover says: “You will always remember our name.” After the drag racer reaches the end of the track, the voiceover says: “And what we did here today,” as a time slip is printed.

For those dying to know what the time slip says, we feel your pain. After months of teasing, we still have to wait for the Demon’s reveal at the 2017 New York auto show next week. Stay tuned to automobilemag.com for the reveal as well as all of New York coverage next week.