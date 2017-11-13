John Hennessey Takes His $349,000 VelociRaptor 6X6 Out for a Spin

Koenigsegg may have crushed the Venom GT’s top speed record at 277.9 mph with an Agera RS, but John Hennessey is keeping busy by playing with his latest six-wheeled toy.

Remember the $349,000 2018 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 that made its debut at SEMA this month?

Well, it’s back and this time the big car-huna himself takes it out for a spin in a new video. It won’t break any speed records but Hennessey says it will zip from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Plus, it’ll look seriously cool parked outside of a fancy hotel or cruising Miami Beach with six of your closest pals. Just think of how much grub you can haul from Joe’s Stone Crab too.

Hennessey says it’s faster and has better traction in the mud and sand, just in case you do want to take it off-road or mudding.

Under the hood, it gets an upgrade to its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine and now offers 600 horsepower—thanks to a mega turbo boost, stainless-steel exhaust modifications, increased front mounted air to air intercooler and plumbing, and a retuned factory computer.

The VelociRaptor 6X6 features locking rear axles, upgraded Fox suspension, 20-inch wheels and off-road tires, custom front and rear bumpers, roll bar, and round LED lights. Other upgrades include Brembo front and rear brakes, LED lighting, fancier interior trim, and armoring systems.

Hennessey says that only 50 are planned for the U.S. and another 50 for overseas buyers.

Check out SEMA’s best in show 6×6 beast in the video here.