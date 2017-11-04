EPA Site Reveals 2018 Jeep Wrangler V-6’s Fuel Economy

Even though the 2018 Jeep Wrangler won’t be officially revealed until the Los Angeles Auto Show later this year, we got a sneak peek on Halloween when Jeep decided to release three images of the redesigned off-roader. We also have more exclusive photos you can see here.

We’ve also seen leaks of the owner’s manual and the options list, giving us a pretty good idea of what the new Wrangler will offer long before it goes on sale.

Now, thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, we know what kind of gas mileage the new V-6-powered Wrangler Unlimited will get.

The EPA still doesn’t have information up on the other Wranglers in the lineup, but if you order a Wrangler Unlimited with a V-6 and the six-speed manual, it’s been rated at 17/23/19 mpg (city/highway/combined).

Opting for the new eight-speed automatic, however, bumps that up to 18/23/20 mpg. For comparison, the current JK Wrangler Unlimited is rated at 16/21/18 mpg with the manual, and 16/20/18 mpg with the old five-speed automatic.

So while the eight-speed automatic doesn’t get significantly better gas mileage than the manual, holding out for the JL means you’ll probably save a decent bit on gas compared to a JK, especially if you plan to buy the automatic.

We’re still waiting to see the numbers on the two-door and the four-cylinder, but based on current figures, it’s a safe bet that the former will get about the same fuel economy as the four-door.

As for the turbocharged four, it would make sense for it to be the more fuel-efficient option, but if it ends up being the performance option, who knows what kind of gas mileage it will get.

Of course, there’s also a good chance that more information will continue to leak out as we get closer to the Wrangler’s reveal. As our friends at JL Wrangler Forums discovered, Jeep isn’t even bothering to disguise its test vehicles anymore. Instead, it’s just driving them around like they’re already for sale.

At this point, who knows what Jeep will have left to reveal by the time the Los Angeles auto show starts.

Source: FuelEconomy.gov