Vilner Art Studio’s Jeep Wrangler Unlimited “Hunting” is Ready for Post-Apocalyptia

Post-apocalyptia is no place for fancy paintjobs. You need a rig that’s already braved the elements and can easily withstand repeat zombie impacts. Something like the new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited “Hunting” by Vilner Art Studios.

“Raw and without compromises” is how Bulgaria-based Vilner describes the latest artistic project created by its Chinese branch.

The Wrangler Hunting was commissioned by a customer that is both a hunter and a sculptor. The rusted treatment that was bestowed on the exterior captures the client’s love for raw steel.

Vilner’s Wrangler is no a wrap job and the rust works well with the classic looks of the American four-wheeler. To create the finish, Vilner stripped off the Jeep’s red paint, sanded it down to bare metal, treated the body with chemicals to create the rusted-out look, and covered it with a special clear coat.

The 37-inch BF Goodrich tires, black rims, black top, and Warn winch mean business. An LED light strip across the top in the windshield will be handy when avoiding zombies at night while the boosted FOX suspension will make your off-road escape much easier.

Inside, the radical Wranger gets heavy doses of treated leather and metal. Air vent bezels and the door handles get wrought brass treatments and the entire cockpit is wrapped in natural vegetable-tanned leather. The seats, meanwhile, received a much darker ‘Оld Тobacco’ vintage leather.

The steering wheel gets a leather wrap and an artificially aged look and feel and the brass skull shifter looks pretty badass. Around back, there are leather bags for plenty of hunting gear that contrast nicely with the darker leathers of the interior.

Overall, Vilner’s post-apocalyptic Jeep Wrangler is another unique creation sure to inspire customization fans.