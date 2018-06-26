Jeep Wrangler Beach Patrol Vehicle Reports for Duty

It’s no Lamborghini cop car, but this Jeep Wrangler definitely looks more fun than your average law enforcement vehicle. The automaker has presented the Italian Carabinieri with a custom Wrangler that will patrol the beaches of Romagna, Italy, this summer.

The Wrangler wears the livery of the military police force. Other upgrades include a flashing light, siren with telescoping mounting, machine gun holder, portable radio, and two signaling disc holders. Under the hood is a 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine with an automatic transmission.

To increase its off-road chops, the vehicle receives a 2-inch lift kit by Fox Performance, front steering stabilizer, front and rear molded splash guards, and side mudguard extensions. Then there are the wheels: 17-inch x 8.5-inch Performance Gladiator black alloy rims wrapped with 32-inch all-terrain tires.

Fiat Chrysler presented the vehicle to the Italian Carabinieri during a ceremony in Rome. Here, CEO Sergio Marchionne and EMEA Region COO Alfredo Altavilla met with Commander-in-Chief Giovanni Nistri and Vice Commander Riccardo Amato.

Keeping people safe during the busy summer season, the Wrangler will patrol an 18-mile area of the Romagna Riviera that includes popular resorts. This is the first time such an operation will have been conducted in Italy.

The Carabinieri has enlisted other FCA vehicles into service, including the Renegade. Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has helped with special missions including the transport of organs and blood as well as escort duties for ceremonies. Fiat’s Ducato is used by the bomb disposal team.