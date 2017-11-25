/ Jeep Wrangler Pickup Could Get Optional Soft Top

The upcoming Jeep Wrangler-based pickup could also be a convertible. According to a report from Automotive News, Jeeps new truck could receive a retractable soft top that can be lowered or completely removed just like in the Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited.

Sources who knew of the the matter told Automotive News that the Wrangler-based pickup will be available as a drop top and will be built alongside the outgoing JK Wrangler and the upcoming JL Wrangler. However, the roof structure and support had to be redesigned in both the JL Wrangler and the upcoming Wrangler-based pickup in order to comply with current safety regulations on roof strength.

Last year, Jeep revealed a truck concept at its annual Easter Safari called the Crew Chief 715, which was essentially a Wrangler pickup. Automotive News notes that the Crew Chief 715 Concept’s design cues could influence the production of the Wrangler-based pickup with the exception of the grille since the truck is expected to utilize the more traditional seven-slot grille found in production Jeep vehicles.

We reported earlier this year that the Wrangler-based pickup could received a diesel powertrain and a longer frame than the Wrangler Unlimited, and that the gas engines in the JL Wrangler may not find its way to the truck. As with the JK and JL Wranglers, the Wrangler-based pickup will be built alongside its SUV counterparts in FCA’s Toledo, Ohio plant.