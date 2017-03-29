Jeep Quicksand and Switchback Concepts to Debut at 2017 Easter Jeep Safari

The annual Easter Jeep Safari sends thousands of off-road aficionados flocking to Moab, Utah. Ahead of the 2017 edition of the big event, Jeep released teasers for two of the new concepts that will be making an appearance.

The first is the Jeep Switchback, which is shown sitting on the edge of a cliff in the above teaser. A bare-bones Jeep Quicksand appears in the second teaser, complete with a roll cage, metallic accents, and a uniquely distressed look. Apart from both of these being Wrangler concepts, that’s all we know right now, but Jeep says it will release more information and images on these vehicles later this week, so stay tuned.

Last year marked 50 years of the Easter Jeep Safari, and seven innovative concept vehicles made their debuts. Five were based off the Wrangler, and two were specially equipped Renegades, so we can expect a host of different Jeep vehicles to debut this time around. Although this year won’t be such a milestone event, we know we’ll once again see plenty of unique Mopar bits.

The 2017 Easter Jeep Safari takes place between April 8 and April 16. In the meantime, check out all of last year’s Easter Jeep Safari vehicles.