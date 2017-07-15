JAS Motorsport Preps Race-Ready Honda Civic Type R for TCR Series

After just a few scant months of production, the new Honda Civic Type R gains a new race-only variant. JAS Motorsport announced plans for the new Type R TCR earlier this week, slating availability ahead of the 2018 TCR series season.

Essentially, TCR is a cost-forward, moderate-speed touring car series that involves a host of compact cars, including cars from manufactures like Peugeot, Renault, Alfa Romeo, Honda, and Hyundai, among others. JAS Motorsport has been a successful Honda team over the years, and looks to continue this with the new Type R. While the new Type R is aimed squarely at the TCR series, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Hondas leak into other series — Pirelli World Challenge and VLN are likely candidates.

To create the TCR, JAS tuned the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to produce an extra 25 hp for a total of 330 hp. Power is still sent through the front wheels through the six-speed manual transmission, but JAS will convert it to a sequential unit approved by TCR. If you stick it out with the manual, weight is 2,755 pounds, jumping to 2,833 pounds for the sequential model. JAS also fitted the Civic with a new rear suspension and anti-rollbar package, along with an aggressive aerokit and redesigned exterior.

JAS says the new 2018 Honda Civic Type R TCR will be available later this year, with deliveries beginning in December.