January 2018 Auto Sales Winners and Losers

January 2018 auto sales are looking up and Toyota was the biggest winner with a 17 percent gain over last year’s sales figures. Fiat Chrysler was the biggest loser dropping a whopping 13 percent over last year’s sales numbers.

“We are off to a great start with strong customer demand for light trucks, including RAV4, Highlander, and 4Runner, setting best-ever records for January,” said Jack Hollis, Toyota VP/GM, in a release.

“We’re encouraged by the strength of the market and the momentum we have with a full calendar year of the all-new Camry, followed by the launch of the all-new Avalon in the spring.”

Lexus was also up 15 percent and off to a good start for the year—its NX model had its best January ever according to Jeff Bracken, Lexus VP/GM.

“Combined with the launch of our fifth-generation LS and LS hybrid this month, along with the Limited Edition LC Inspiration Series, and two-row LX, we’re very optimistic about the year ahead. These new models will be followed throughout the year by 10 additional new models,” said Bracken.

Nissan bounced back with a 10 percent rise with 123,538 vehicles delivered, but Infiniti sales plunged 8 percent. Ford fumbled with a 6.6 percent decline for January and its fleet sales were down 12 percent.

“U.S. economic factors are very healthy and we’re seeing the effect in the auto industry—not just in strong demand for SUVs and pickups, but in demand for high trim versions of vehicles” said an optimistic Mark LaNeve, Ford marketing VP, in a statement.

“Our all-new Expedition and Navigator are off to a hot start across the country; Platinum Expedition and high series Reserve and Black Label versions of Navigator are in high demand.”

GM reported a slight sales increase of 1.3 percent and despite the never-ending Dieselgate saga and now Monkeygate, Volkswagen reported sales of 24,744 vehicles last month, bringing an increase of 5.2 percent over January 2017. SUV sales are strong and now account for 52 percent of the total sales volume for the brand.

And so, to the numbers …

1. General Motors: 198,548, up 1.3 percent.

Chevrolet was up 5 percent, to 141,947 while GMC was down 11.4 percent, to 33,058.

Buick was off 4 percent, to 13,648 and Cadillac sales fell 3.9 percent, to 9,895.

Chevy Silverado, up 14 percent, to 40,716, and GMC Sierra, off 18.3 percent, to 11,224.

2. Ford Motor Company: 160,411, off 6.3 percent.

Ford brand accounted for 154,001 units, off 5.2 percent, while the shrinking Lincoln brand was down 27 percent, to 6,410.

Toyota Motor Sales: 167,056, up 16.8 percent.

The Toyota brand sold 149,142, up 17.1 percent, and Lexus sold 17,914, up 15 percent.

FiatChrysler: 132,803, off 12.8 percent.

Ram lost 15.8 percent, to 32,039 and Alfa Romeo was up 1,425.9 percent to 1,648 over last year’s 108.

Ram pickup was down 15.8 percent, to 32,039.

Jeep gained 2.2 percent, to 59,703, and Dodge was off 31.2 percent, to 27,600. Chrysler was off 20.9 percent to 10,584. Fiat was off 43.2 percent, to 1,229.

Nissan Group: 123,538, up 10 percent.

Nissan brand sales rose 12.1 percent, to 112,903 and Infiniti was down 8 percent, to 10,635.

American Honda, 104,542, down 1.7 percent.

That consists of 95,634 Hondas, down 1.6 percent, and 8,908 Acuras, off 3.2 percent.

Subaru: 44,357, up 1.1 percent.

Hyundai: 41,243, down 11.3 percent.

Hyundai brand accounted for 39,630, off 11.3 percent, while the Genesis brand sold 1,613 cars, down 11.3 percent.

Kia: 35,628, unchanged at 0 percent.

10. Mercedes-Benz USA: 27,603, down 1.1 percent.

Benz, the brand, was down 0.3 percent, to 27,498. Smart fell 67.6 percent, to 105.

Mazda: 24,962, up 15 percent.

Volkswagen: 24,744, up 6.7 percent.

BMW Group: 21,953, up 3.5 percent.

BMW sold 19,016, up 5 percent, and Mini moved 2,937, off 5.6 percent.

14. Audi: 14,511, up 9.9 percent.

Jaguar/Land Rover: 9,050, down 0.6 percent.

Land Rover was up 4.6 percent, to 6,446.

Jaguar was down 11.4 percent, to 2,604.

Mitsubishi: 8,480, up 31.3 percent.

Volvo: 5,567, up 60.5 percent.

Porsche: 4,816, up 4.7 percent.



Maserati: 897, up 0.9 percent.



