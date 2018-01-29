James Glickenhaus’ Modern Baja Boot Announced on Facebook

Last year, in the middle of teasing what would later turn out to be the SCG 004S, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus owner James Glickenhaus said he was also exploring the possibility of building a modern version of the Baja Boot.

At the time, he didn’t share many details, but a few days ago, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announced via Facebook that the SCG Boot is actually going to happen.

We only have renderings to look at for now, but even so, it’s clear SCG isn’t messing around with the new Boot. The design isn’t exactly conventionally attractive, but as a serious off-roader, the Boot’s form-follows-function design still looks seriously cool.

Combining design elements from Dakar and Baja racers, it’s also designed to do more than let wealthy adventurers do a little rock crawling. SCG says it plans to build a Volcano Assault version that will allow it to summit Ojos del Salado in Chile and set a world record in the process.

What’s possibly more ridiculous is that SCG says, because it’s a low-volume manufacturer, the Boots built for customers will be street-legal. With a base price around $100,000, the Boot will offer a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8, 20 inches of suspension travel, the ability to switch between rear- and four-wheel drive, and a center-mounted driving position.

It won’t be completely bare-bones, either, since both heat and air conditioning will be available. SCG says that in addition to the four-door Expedition, it will also build a two-door version called the Steve. Presumably, that’s meant to be a tribute to Steve McQueen, the original owner of the Hurst Baja Boot that inspired the build.

Some of the details, especially which engine ends up under the hood, could always change before the first Boot leaves the factory. But one thing that’s unlikely to change is the decision to only offer an automatic transmission. According to SCG, the demand for manual transmissions is almost non-existent, making it impossible to justify offering one.

Currently, deliveries are expected to begin in 2020 or possibly 2019, so assuming development goes according to plan, look for more information to become available over the next year.

Source: SCG via Facebook