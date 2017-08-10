Jaguar’s Snarling XE SV Project 8 to Debut During Monterey Car Week

Itching to have a closer look at the latest out of Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations? North American car enthusiasts will have their chance to get their first look at the XE SV Project 8 super sedan during Monterey Car Week on August 17.

Jaguar’s most powerful and performance oriented car, which had its world debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, will make its first public appearance in the U.S. at the welcome reception for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

”Project 8 is the most extreme performance Jaguar ever and the second Collector’s Edition vehicle from SVO,” said John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations managing director, in a statement.

“No more than 300 of these special performance cars will be produced for sale worldwide. What better way to debut Project 8 — our most track-focused production car ever, than on America’s most iconic road course?”

Jag’s latest collector’s edition car is much more than just an all-wheel drive XE sedan stuffed with a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine making 592 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The beefy bodywork is full of unique details — like carbon-fiber aero accents and swollen body panels that accommodate its wide body stance.

The Project 8 sits 0.6 inches lower than the standard car in its new ‘Track’ configuration and rides on 20-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tires. Huge Brembo carbon ceramic brakes help provide optimal stopping power.

All of these performance features help the Project 8 attain a massive top speed of 200 mph and it can rip to 60 mph in a blistering 3.3 seconds — making Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca an appropriate site for its debut.

Only an exclusive crowd will be able to get their hands on a Project 8 — since it costs a lofty $192,000.

“Bringing the XE SV Project 8 to North America and debuting it at the events during Monterey Car Week was a natural fit,” said Kim McCullough, Jaguar Land Rover marketing VP.

“The week’s festivities on the Monterey Peninsula bring together the most passionate automotive enthusiasts from around the world each year and we’re excited to share our latest passion project with them.”

Project 8 will make other appearances throughout Monterey Car Week including the The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Members of the general public will be able to take a look at the car during the non-ticketed Exotics of Cannery Row showcase on August 18.