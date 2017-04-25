Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teased in New Video

Jaguar has released its first teaser image of the XF Sportbrake, a new wagon bound for the U.S. and other markets.

The new model will join the XF sedan when it goes on sale this summer. That’s also when we can expect a full reveal, Jaguar says.

As we previously reported, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon will share an aluminum architecture and gas and diesel engines with the XF sedan, which received a host of updates for the 2018 model year. Judging from the teaser image, the wagon will feature an open, airy glass roof. Expect it to compete against the Mercedes E-Class wagon in the U.S., along with the BMW 5 Series wagon abroad.

“With XF Sportbrake we’ve created a silhouette which sweeps towards the rear, almost into the distance, and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness,” said Jaguar design boss Ian Callum in a release. “It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling our customers expect.”

The new model signals an effort to broaden Jaguar’s lineup with more spacious vehicles. The F-Pace SUV has achieved sales success, and the I-Pace concept previews a new all-electric SUV from the brand.

To celebrate the upcoming reveal, Jaguar sketched a rough outline of the XF Sportbrake over Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court, hinting at a windswept design for the new vehicle. Jaguar is the official automotive partner for The Championships at Wimbledon, which begins this July.

Watch the video below to learn more about the design of the XF Sportbrake and see how Jaguar created the unique sketch.