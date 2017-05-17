Jaguar XF Sportbrake Previewed Ahead of Official Launch

The Jaguar XF Sportbrake will make its world debut on June 14, although new teaser images give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Judging from this camouflaged prototype, the XF Sportbrake wagon receives the same front end as the sedan but features a more sloping roofline. Both models will sit on the same aluminum architecture and will share gas and diesel engines.

“The new XF Sportbrake will be the most dynamic premium estate car in the world when it debuts on 14 June, combining traditional Jaguar design and agility with a spacious and practical interior,” Jaguar promises in a recent press release.

Tennis player Andy Murray will unveil the XF Sportbrake next month before he hits the court at Wimbledon to defend his title. As the official automotive partner of Wimbledon 2017, Jaguar recently sketched a rough outline of the XF Sportbrake over Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court, showing off the model’s windswept design.

Jaguar confirmed last year that the XF Sportbrake would make its way to the U.S. market. The wagon signals an effort by Jaguar to broaden its lineup with more spacious vehicles. The F-Pace SUV has become the brand’s new volume leader in the U.S., and the I-Pace concept previews an all-electric SUV offering from the brand.

Watch the video below to see the Jaguar XF Sporbrake travel to one of the world’s most remote tennis courts. Even if you’re not into tennis, it’s probably still worth checking out to get a closer look at the car and parts of the interior.