2017 All-Stars Contender: Jaguar XE

The Jaguar XE is the British automaker’s long-awaited answer to likes of the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. We enjoyed our time behind the wheel of various XEs in Portugal and the U.K., and felt it fitting to send Jaguar an invite to our annual All-Stars competition.

Jaguar sent us a rear-wheel drive XE35t R-Sport, which is powered by the 340-hp version of its supercharged 3.0-liter V-6, boasting a red-and-black interior.

The Ammonite Grey Jaguar came well-equipped thanks to the addition of the $3,200 Driver Assistance Package and $2,700 Technology Package, which added adaptive cruise control, park assist, navigation, 825-watt Meridian Audio, and more.

Does all of that make for a joyful experience?

It did for contributor Nelson Ireson. “Plenty of power, engaging steering feel, a great balance of ride comfort and body control, plus a very elegant design inside and out,” he said about the XE.

Associate editor Jonathon Klein largely shared the sentiment, noting, “This is what Jaguar has needed for so long—a competent, agile, lively, and comfortable sedan.”

“Nice, smooth sport sedan that seems far less fussy and cushy than the traditional standard, the BMW 3 Series,” observed Detroit bureau chief Todd Lassa.

Was that enough to make the XE stand out in this crowded field of tough competitors and go home with an AUTOMOBILE All-Stars trophy? Come back on March 11 to find out.