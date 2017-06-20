Jaguar Teases New E-Pace Compact SUV

The Jaguar F-Pace is getting a smaller, fitter brother. The British automaker has announced that it will unveil its next-product, the second-ever SUV wear the leaping cat badge on July 13. Dubbed the E-Pace, the compact SUV will serve as the high-riding counterpart to the Jaguar XE sedan.

Don’t confuse the E-Pace with the much-touted I-Pace, Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric SUV, which is still en route. The E-Pace is an entirely new model and will feature much of the same styling, technology, and design we’ve seen on other modern Jags.

“Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses, and we think E-PACE will do just that, albeit with its own individual character,” said Ian Callum, Director of Design for Jaguar.

Aside from the small teaser photo seen above, Jaguar did not release any images. However, the automaker did say that the E-Pace will arrive in early 2018, wearing a starting price tag right of $39,595, including destination. Power will come from Jag’s Ingenium line of turbocharged four-cylinders and routed through an all-wheel-drive system. As is the case with most Jaguars, there’s always a chance the E-Pace will spawn a host of different powertrain combinations, including hybrid and high-performance variants.