Jaguar Shows Off Steering Wheel of the Future

Driverless cars will warrant major changes to vehicle interiors in the coming decades, and everyone’s still trying to figure out what to do with the steering wheel. Some companies have shown autonomous concepts with retractable steering wheels or no steering wheel at all. Jaguar has another idea altogether with its “connected steering wheel of the future” called Sayer.

Apparently, Jaguar sees a future where steering wheels are portable and conversational. In some ways, Sayer acts much like an Amazon Echo or Google Home device connected to your car. The voice-activated steering wheel can sit in your living room and send autonomous cars to pick you up at your doorstep. A personal assistant much like Siri will even advise you on which parts of your journey you should drive in autonomous mode and which you may want to drive yourself. Jaguar says Sayer can carry out “hundreds of tasks.”

According to Jaguar, this connected steering wheel could be the only part of a car you actually own. Like other automakers, Jaguar is anticipating a future of autonomous cars for hire.

Jaguar will include Sayer on a “Future-Type” concept vehicle that explores what we might expect in 2040 and beyond. The wheel was named after Malcolm Sayer, the Jaguar designer who penned the C-Type, D-Type, and E-Type vehicles.

Jaguar’s connected steering wheel will debut at the Tech Fest 2017 in London this month.