Jaguar Reportedly Developing F-Type for GT4 Series

Finally, it looks like Jaguar is working toward bringing the gorgeous F-Type to motorsport. Per a new report from Autosport, the British automaker is in the midst of developing a secret, privately-funded F-Type GT4.

This is the first in-house GT-style race car Jaguar has made since the 1960s, when lightweight E-Types dominated race circuits around the world. The car will likely race in GT4 trim, putting it right in a field consisting of sports cars like the Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche Cayman.

Building a race car from the ground up isn’t cheap, so the base financials of the project are reportedly coming from James Holder, a GT4 racer who previously competed in an Aston Martin Vantage. Autosport believes Jaguar will initially produce three F-Type GT4s.

Currently, Jaguar’s motorsports ventures are limited to a factory-backed Formula E team. A few privateer conversions of the older XK have raced since the late 2000s, seeing little success.

So far, nothing official is known about the F-Type GT4, including the team’s choice of powertrain. Presently, buyers have the choice of either a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 or 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, and it’s not clear which engine would meet GT4 specifications.